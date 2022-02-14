Group Charges Emefiele To Contest 2023 Presidential Election

February 14, 2022 707

Green Alliance (TGA), a forum concerned about improving the lives of Nigerians through the economy, has called on Governor Godwin Emefiele of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to join the race for the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing members of the group during a media parley that was held in Lagos, Convener and Founder of TGA, Wale Fapohunda endorsed Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure would elapse next year.

According to Fapohunda, the CBN chief is the best candidate when compared to others, who have so far declared their interest to contest the election.

“Dr. Emefiele is the best man for the job. Since he has been appointed as the governor of the CBN, he has spent his energy in building a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Corroborating Fapohunda’s call, Valentine Gabrie, a lawyer, and co-founder of TGA added that the group wants a round peg in a round hole. “We need a technocrat to handle the affairs of our nation. And we believe from the way he has handled the economy, the monetary policy of the country, he will be able to deliver on the job,” he added.

Also throwing weight behind Emefiele’s candidacy, Angela Ajifo, who represented the Asaba Women Association of Nigeria, described the CBN governor as a man with the rarest capacity absent in other presidential aspirants seen all over the place.

Ajifo’s words, “Women are desperate in need of change and are looking for peace. The reason we are standing here is that we want to give our entire support to Dr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele. Come 2023, we want him to run as the President of Nigeria.”

Prior to his appointment as CBN governor on June 3, 2014, Emefiele was the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, a position he held after more than 26 years in commercial banking.

The 57-year-old banker is the first CBN chief to serve two five-year terms since Nigeria’s return to democracy, as well as the second such reappointment in the apex bank’s history.