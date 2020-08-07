Group Asks Buhari to Suspend AGF Abubakar Malami

A group known as Kebbi Concerned Citizens Initiative has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Abubakar Malami, minister of justice.

In a letter dated July 27, Ibrahim Mohammed, director-general of the group, asked the president to set up a panel to probe Malami over corruption allegations.

There have been calls for the sack of Malami, a Kebbi indigene, over these allegations which he has denied.

In the letter, Mohammed said these “damaging” allegations against Malami are “too heavy” to ignore.

“The damaging series of publications of corruption against the attorney-general and minister of justice are significant and too heavy to ignore. The allegations ranging from accumulation of huge wealth, houses, businesses and other landed properties which according to were alleged to have relation with corruption and abuse of office,” the director-general said,” he said.

“Your Excellency Mr President sir, permit us to formally register our displeasure to a long silence from the presidency on the incident, it has not gone without notice how quickly the presidency acted when almost similar allegations were made against the minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by former managing director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh.

“The attorney-general of the federation is the chief law officer of the country, by extension a leading figure in the fight against corruption who must be seen as the embodiment of the crusade and must lead by character and example.

“Sahara Reporters accused Abubakar Malami of a series of corruption [allegations] and misconduct as stated earlier and the minister of justice has not clearly and satisfactorily cleared himself of the allegations.

“In view of the above, Kebbi Concerned Citizens Initiative hereby request his Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgent national importance, patriotism and sincerity of purpose in the fight against corruption; set up a panel to investigate the allegations levelled against Hon. Attorney-general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami SAN.

“Suspend the minister pending the outcome of the panel to provide a favourable atmosphere for the investigation.”

TheCable had reported how Malami engaged Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Adebayo, two Nigerian lawyers, for the recovery of $321 million Abacha Loot from Switzerland, a job already completed by Enrico Monfrini, a Swiss lawyer who had been on the recovery since 2000.

Source: The Cable