Gridlock on Kara Bridge as 2 Trucks, Petrol Laden Tanker Crash

A road accident involving two trucks and a fully loaded fuel tanker on the Kara bridge has resulted in a major gridlock on traffic inward and outbound lanes of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

It was gathered that two people were injured in the accident which happened at about 1.45am on Friday.

At the moment a part of the bridge has been cordoned off while trans-loading of fuel is ongoing.

Firefighters as well as men of the FRSC are on the ground at the scene of the crash.

Source: Channels TV