Gridlock: Lagos Govt Fixed Operation Time For Filing Stations

The Lagos State Government (Govt) has taken steps to regulate the activities of major and independent petroleum marketers operating along major roads and congested areas throughout the state.

This comes in the wake of traffic gridlock in some parts of the state caused by persistent fuel scarcity and long lines of vehicles at these filling stations, despite claims by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited of improved petrol distribution.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, who noted that the move is necessary to curb the indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing to buy petroleum products, which frequently impede the free flow of traffic on some roads.

Oladeinde explained that major and independent petroleum marketers with filling stations on major highways and in high-traffic areas will now be permitted to operate only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, until the fuel shortage crisis subsides.

He went on to say that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), the Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOCU), and other law enforcement agencies have been tasked with ensuring a smooth flow of traffic throughout the state.

As a result, the Commissioner urged all major and independent petroleum marketers operating throughout the state to follow the directive in order to avoid sanctions.