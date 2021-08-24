Grid Collapse Throws Nigeria Into Darkness

August 24, 2021 189

Another national power grid collapse on Monday threw Nigeria into darkness, cutting off power supply to households, and businesses.

The collapse, which happened around 1pm, was announced by two of the power distribution companies in the country.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, in a message to its customers on its Facebook page, said, “We regret to inform you of a system collapse on the national grid that’s causing outages across our network.

“We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.

Kaduna Electric, said, “We sincerely apologise for the power outage in our franchise states which is due to a system collapse from the national grid. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause all our customers.”

The grid had on July 28, 2021 suffered a total collapse, which the Transmission Company of Nigeria attributed to the loss of 611 megawatts at two power stations.