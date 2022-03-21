fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

Gricd And HaulTrac Partner To Deliver Essential Healthcare Commodities Across Nigeria For USAID 

March 21, 20220184
Mainstream Energy Solution donates medical equipments

Gricd, a cold chain technology company that uses the Internet of Things (IoT) to enable last-mile delivery of temperature-sensitive products, has partnered with Haultrac, one of Nigeria’s leading logistics companies, to support the delivery of essential healthcare commodities to all 36 states of the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on behalf of USAID. 

The partnership is an indefinite quantity agreement that includes the delivery of commodities such as medicines, rapid diagnostic test kits, laboratory reagents, consumables, and other related health and non-health commodities across the country. Gricd’s cutting-edge technology will be leveraged to ensure that these commodities reach their final destinations in their most effective state. The startup will work with Haultrac, USAID, and other partners to support the storage and transportation of agreed commodities between agreed locations. 

Using Gricd’s Real-Time Data Loggers and Enterprise Monitoring Software, all parties will be able to guarantee the quality of these commodities during storage, transit, and distribution to the end-user. The partnership will also include long haul and last-mile delivery of commodities dispatched and received from central and regional warehouses to cold storage facilities in Abuja, Jos, Ogba (Lagos State), and Oshodi (Lagos State), as well as from regional distribution centres to health facilities or other designated service delivery points supported by USAID.

Commenting on the partnership, Oghenetega Iortim, CEO and founder of Gricd, said, “Inability to keep temperature-sensitive medical commodities within required temperature range leads to waste of life-saving medication, sometimes loss of life. We are excited to be working with Haultrac and USAID to ensure the safe delivery of these essential commodities across Nigeria and make it easier for all parties to do business with confidence. 

Segun Adeoye, CEO of Haultrac, also said that “Transporting temperature-sensitive commodities over long distances in a country like Nigeria can present many challenges. However, with real-time monitoring, we can move these commodities with confidence and take proactive steps to reduce wastage and maximize these commodities’ value.” 

Gricd offers a range of IoT-enabled solutions that deliver reliable and consistent temperature monitoring and data logging, especially during storage, transit, and distribution of temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines, insulin, and food. By enabling automated, real-time monitoring, Gricd makes it easier to guarantee the safety and security of products and assets.

The startup already works with some of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and food companies in Nigeria and across Africa to monitor the quality of food and pharmaceuticals, supporting them to realise more than $193 million in savings and successfully monitoring more than 12 million temperature-sensitive items.

AMMBAN Urges Licensed Operators To Implement Operational Guidelines
Related tags :

About Author

Gricd And HaulTrac Partner To Deliver Essential Healthcare Commodities Across Nigeria For USAID 
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Next Einstein Forum COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
August 6, 20190399

Nigerian Scientists Lead African Contingents on Next Einstein Forum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria is leading other African scientists in this year’s Third Class of the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) Fellows. Out of 25 strong African scientists selecte
Read More
56 million Nigerians Have Been Registered With NIN - NIMC COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
June 23, 20190826

Harsh Working Conditions for NIMC Employees

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Going by recent developments at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the manpower requirements needed for the efficient management of the all
Read More
US Universities Offer $4.35m Scholarship to 30 Nigerian Students COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20210885

US Consulate Unveils Education Centres, Opens Scholarship In April

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States Mission in Nigeria on Friday opened a new EducationUSA Advising Center in Calabar, Cross River State as part of renewed efforts to reach o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.