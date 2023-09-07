Greenwood House School Announces Maiden Edition Of Annual Parent’s Conference

Greenwood House School, a dynamic nursery and primary school in Lagos, has announced its plans to host the maiden edition of an annual parent’s conference.

Themed “Navigating the Complexities of Parenthood”, the conference scheduled for Monday, 18th September 2023 at Civic Center, is set to provide an essential platform for key stakeholders to discourse and collaborate on ways to better connect with the younger generation in line with the changes to society.

The upcoming conference works in tangent with GHS’s mission which is to work together with parents to reach the full potential of their wards educationally, morally, and socially – in a more conducive environment.

The event will feature key speakers from various sectors including psychologists, paediatricians, key opinion leaders, family-centric influencers, and IT experts all to discuss enrichment and intervention strategies to support students, highlight issues affecting their learning and growth, and analyze the intricacies of parenting the most globally connected generation.

Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner of Education, Lagos State, will be in attendance as a special guest, alongside Mrs Olajumoke Adenowo, an award-winning architect and founder of Awesome Treasures Foundation, a UN-recognised faith-based NGO, as the keynote speaker.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Dr Ekua Abudu, Founder of Greenwood House School, said, “The world is ever-changing and parenting has become more challenging than ever before. Our children, through technology, have unregulated access to a world beyond their fingertips.

A world where we cannot effectively control what they are exposed to, and where they are fed content and lifestyle ill-compatible with our family values. As a result, we as parents and adults have to come together and explore new ways to better parent the next generation – Generation Alpha. This is what the parent’s conference is all about – all stakeholders working together to transform parenthood.”

The event will be moderated by Nicole Chikwe and Jayne Augoye (Fabmum), both prominent parenting influencers in the digital space, and will feature panel sessions concerning key topics including:

• Communication

• Technology and social media

• Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)

• Confronting Bullying, and

• Identifying and addressing antisocial behaviour

The parent’s conference by Greenwood House School is set to be a platform for parents, guardians, and other stakeholders to learn better ways of parenting, thereby raising value-driven children which will in turn translate into healthier families and a better society.