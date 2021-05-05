fbpx
Greenfield University: Presidency Says It Is Working To Rescue Abducted Students

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

Greenfield University: Presidency Says It Is Working To Rescue Abducted Students

May 5, 20210116
Greenfield University: Presidency Says It Is Working To Rescue Abducted Students

The Presidency says it is working to ensure the safe rescue of students abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

Gunmen had invaded the school on April 18, and abducted several students.

Five of those abducted were later found dead, while the kidnappers had vowed to kill the remaining students if a ransom of N100 million wasn’t paid by Tuesday.

However, one of the students was confirmed to have been freed on Tuesday, while several others are still in captivity.

READ ALSO: Religious Leaders, Politicians Colluding With External Forces To Overthrow Buhari, Says Presidency

The state is yet to confirm how many students are still missing.

In a statement on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the federal government promised to work with the Kaduna government to ensure that all the students are rescued alive.

The Presidency also called on Nigerians to shun negative ethnic or religious affiliations, and unite against criminality.

“We deeply share the anguish of the parents of the abducted Greenfield University students. The Federal Government through the military & intelligence agencies is working to support the Kaduna State Govt to bring this tragic saga to an end with no further loss of innocent life,” the post reads.

“We will ensure that good triumphs over evil, & that all of the bandits & criminals terrorizing innocent lives & communities are brought to book.

“This is a time for all Nigerians to unite, regardless of religion, ethnicity or partisan affiliation—against a common, dastardly enemy.”

About Author

Greenfield University: Presidency Says It Is Working To Rescue Abducted Students
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

APWEN EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
April 24, 20180175

APWEN: 10 Girls Receive Scholarship In Bauchi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has granted scholarship to 10 girls to study science courses from primary to university l
Read More
Sale Of Petrol No Longer Profitable, Oil Marketers Laments COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 13, 20210486

Minister Apologizes To Nigerians For Hike In Petrol Price

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian government has apologised for the increase in price of petrol that was announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Pricing Authority (PPPRA) on
Read More
February 12, 20140128

Akinwumi Seeks Support for Female Farmers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has concluded plans to establish 400 Agricultural Equipment Hiring Centres in the 36 states of the federation under the 2014 Growth E
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.