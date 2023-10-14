Grant Thornton Nigeria Hosts Clients For Business Growth, Unveils International Network Capabilities

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Grant Thornton Nigeria, a leading professional services firm, recently hosted its esteemed business partners at their 2023 annual Clients Event in Lagos as part of the firm’s commitment to fostering strong and lasting relationships. Grant Thornton’s international network capabilities were also unveiled at the event to showcase them as the choice advisors to the global and Nigerian business community.

While welcoming their clients, Managing Partner/CEO, of Grant Thornton Nigeria, Dr. Ngozi Ogwo, expressed gratitude for their continued support of the firm. “Your presence is a value added to this ceremony and your consistency in doing business with us motivates us to be the most valued professional services firm in Nigeria,” she said.

The firm used the occasion to recognize and celebrate its clients, thereby strengthening the bond between them as the engaging event provided valuable opportunities for interaction, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

Mrs. Ogwo reiterated that the firm takes pride in going beyond traditional business interactions to acknowledge and appreciate its clients and has put in a lot of effort to maintain a structure that enables face-to-face interactions, and direct engagement with the firm’s professionals. Grant Thornton Nigeria recognizes that building strong client relationships demands a long-term perspective. The firm invests dedicated resources to understand each client’s unique needs and aspirations and therefore, capitalizes on continuous efforts to connect, engage, and support clients over time.

“Care and quality are at the centre of what we do, and we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service and cultivating long-lasting partnerships. Our strategy is to focus on personal connections, showcase expertise, and foster collaborations.

A major highlight of the event was the demonstration of Grant Thornton’s network reach and capabilities as well as valuable insights into our culture, risk management practices, and quality processes, thereby empowering clients to make informed business decisions.

The session was anchored by Mrs. Tatenda Zimondi, a representative of the Grant Thornton International network capabilities team. She briefly talked the audience through the global strategy and the network’s shared vision is to be the most valued network in the profession.

L-R. Grant Thornton Nigeria’s, Snr Partner and Head, Tax Service, Mr. Nkwachi Abuka(left); Rtd Executive Chairman, Mr. Peter Orizu; Managing Partner/CEO, Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogwo; Director EMEA – Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL), Mrs. Tatenda Zimondi; Principal Partner and Head, Advisory Service, Mr. Orji Okpechi and Snr Partner and Head, Audit and Assurance, Mr. Victor Osifo during the company’s client event held in Lagos recently.

“Our network combines global scale and capability with local insights and understanding. We encourage businesses seeking growth in one or several markets or those looking to operate more effectively, manage risk and regulation, or achieve stakeholders’ value to work with our member firms to get the quality they expect,” she said,

The network is focused on building strategic capabilities to ensure that in every major jurisdiction where our firm serves or wants to serve clients, Grant Thornton has the appropriate expertise. She noted that the network’s shared culture enables effective collaborations, while its risk management focus ensures that the same client experience of high quality and trust is delivered across the network.

Grant Thornton Nigeria received encomium and heartfelt testimonials from clients who expressed their satisfaction and appreciation for the firm’s exceptional services. A client, Mr. Prasad Sane COO of Vista International Limited, commented that “Grant Thornton Nigeria is an embodiment of knowledgeable teams, professional, ethical and have a rich global network of firms to collaborate with. They are worthy of recommendation”. Mr. Solomon Atta, CFO, of LECON Financial Services Limited said, “We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Grant Thornton Nigeria which has made significant impacts on our business. The firm provides excellent professional services, which as an institution, we highly appreciate”.

The retired executive chairman, Mr. Peter Orizu, acknowledged with delight the level of success the current management team of the firm has attained after he handed over. “They exceeded expectations and how they navigated the challenging post covid era, highlighted their resilience”.

In his closing remarks, Principal Partner and Head of Advisory Services, Mr. Orji Okpechi, said, “Hosting our clients is not only about providing a space for interactions but creating an environment where meaningful connections can flourish. Through this sort of events, we deepen our relationships with clients, helping them grow, collaborate, and achieve their business goals.”

Grant Thornton Nigeria is a leading professional services firm providing audit, tax, and advisory services to a diverse range of clients across various sectors. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the firm is committed to delivering exceptional value, strategic advice, and seamless execution to help businesses thrive.

Grant Thornton Nigeria is a member firm of Grant Thornton International (GTIL), one of the world’s leading organizations of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms. GTIL is a global network of independent assurance, tax, and advisory firms made up of over 68,000 people in member firms in 147 markets across 135 countries and recognized by capital markets, regulators, and international standard-setting bodies.