Grade Level 12 Civil Servants, Others To Resume On December 1

November 27, 20210175
The Federal Government has asked civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

In a circular titled ‘Resumption of duties by Officers on GL 12 and below’ with reference number HCSF/3065/VOL.I/107, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said the latest directive followed the advice of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the federal government had on March 4 extended the work-from-home directive to the affected civil servants till the end of March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Eights months after, the current administration directed civil servants to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

“It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the Presidential, Steering Committee on COVID-19, this category of officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, December 1, 2021,” the circular read.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy.

“All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

