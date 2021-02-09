fbpx
Govt Warns Against Maltreatment Of Nigerian Workers By Foreigners

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLABOURNEWS

Govt Warns Against Maltreatment Of Nigerian Workers By Foreigners

February 9, 2021028
Govt Warns Against Maltreatment Of Nigerian Workers By Foreigners

The Federal Government has warned foreign investors to stop maltreating Nigerian workers in their companies.

The Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Chile Igbawua, issued the warning during a courtesy call on him by a delegation of Pan Africa United Youth Developments Network on Monday.

The group during the visit complained about some foreign companies allegedly maltreating Nigerians working with them.

The PCC said that it would not allow only its state commissioners to handle the issues due to their magnitude as there had been so many complaints about the ways some of the foreign companies were treating their staff.

At the event, the leader of the delegation, Habib Muhammed, expressed concern over alleged injustice and irregularities perpetrated by some companies on Nigerian factory workers.

READ ALSO: How To Apply For Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Program In US

He called on the Federal Government to look into the alleged slavery and injustice meted on Nigerian youths.

While calling on the foreigners to obey the labour laws of Nigeria, Igbawua said, “Our resources cannot be used to enslave us again.”

He said, “We have labour laws in Nigeria for goodness sake and we also have industrial standards; people working in various industries are entitled to good working conditions and minimum conditions of service.”

Related tags :

About Author

Govt Warns Against Maltreatment Of Nigerian Workers By Foreigners
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 3, 2014050

Brazil 2014: Keshi Releases 23-man Eagles List

Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi has finally released the 23-man Eagles squad jetting out to Brazil to represent Nigeria in the 2014 World Cup. Below are the names of players who made the
Read More
Bitcoin BANKING & FINANCECOVER
November 26, 2018056

Bitcoin Price Increases by 15% After 14-Month Low

Bitcoin’s 15-percent recovery from the 14-month low hit yesterday may have opened the doors for short-term price consolidation. The leading cryptocurrency by market value dropped through the support o
Read More
Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 22, 2017056

Oil Climbs To $57.09 As Investors Increase Bullish Bets

  Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, February 21, as investors held onto their bullish positions, betting on the supply to tighten as major oil producers cut their output. The April contract for
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon