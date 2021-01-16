fbpx
Govt Opens Portal For Online Booking Of Train Tickets

January 16, 2021024
Nigerians can now book for the train tickets online as the Federal Government on Saturday announced the opening of its online portal for the issuance of electronic tickets to passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had during the week announced the testing of the platform via his verified Twitter handle, and stated that the government would fully inaugurate the service next week.

Amaechi further stated that the e-ticketing service would begin with the Abuja-Kaduna railway route.

Although he made no mention of the exact date when the service would be inaugurated next week, many of his Twitter followers expressed hope that the e-ticketing service would eradicate touts at train stations.

 “You can now book your tickets on the Abuja-Kaduna train line. Please log on to nrc.tps.ng,” the ministry tweeted on Saturday.

Train services in Nigeria have been witnessing large passenger volumes as confirmed by the minister who recently stated that about 4,000 passengers were conveyed daily on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

The Abuja-Kaduna train service had also recorded increased turnout of travellers as a result of the incessant criminal activities perpetuated by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna road.

Passengers had repeatedly called on the government to introduce e-ticketing service in the rail transport sector following the widespread racketeering in many train stations, particularly on the Abuja-Kaduna service.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

