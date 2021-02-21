fbpx
Govt Directs Unserious Mining Investors To Leave Mine Fields

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Uncategorized

Govt Directs Unserious Mining Investors To Leave Mine Fields

February 21, 2021027

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) has warned speculators to leave the mine field for active and serious investors.  

The Director-General of MCO, Mr Obadiah Nkom, issued this warning when he received the delegation of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by its President, Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Head, Press Unit of MCO, Folasade Fatoke, in Abuja on Saturday, Nkom directed that  mine fields should be cleared  for licensed and dedicated investors to operate.

 “We have many operators who are misusing licenses given to them and this is where we must draw a line between inefficiency and ineptitude even as much as we want to encourage many miners,” he said.

READ ALSO: Privacy Policy: WhatsApp Discloses Plans For Users

He reiterated MCO support and responsibility towards securing active mine sites for serious mining investors in the country.

He also emphasised the need for mining stakeholders to join in diversifying the economy through the mining sector.

While commending the courage exhibited by MAN, he said that the issues of securing waiver for its members due to COVID -19 and security challenges was not indicated in the mining Act.

The DG gave assurance that MCO was ready to collaborate with MAN, especially regarding  on the issue of Community Consent in relation to mining sites to forestall community crises.

This, he said, was critical to the development of mining in any community.

Nkom said waivers could only be granted to mineral title holders under the law.

He said, “Investors should not be allowed to owe government for long, MCO has the prerogative to strategise and recoup government’s fees in adherence to polices for the growth of the sector.

“We have the responsibility to do what we should do as government agency with strict adherence to the laid down policies because it is not how many mineral titles issued but how many of these licences are active.

“As long as we don’t have continuity in policies, it is one step forward, one step backward and no development. That is why we need to understand and collaborate so that things can work well in the sector,” he added.

Mohammed pleaded for waivers for 2020/ 2021 annual service fees for all applicable extant mineral titles and review of deadline for the settlement of all outstanding indebtedness on mineral titles service fees.

About Author

Govt Directs Unserious Mining Investors To Leave Mine Fields
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 10, 2014036

Students Accuse Politicians Of Fueling LASU Crisis

Yesterday, the National of Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) alleged that some desperate political actors in Lagos State fueled the Lagos State University (LASU) crisis to score what the group d
Read More
August 1, 2014042

Britain To Assist Nigeria On Maritime Security

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Andrew Pocock, on Wednesday said his government was ready to support Nigeria in providing security in the Gulf of Guinea. He disclosed this in Lagos at a n
Read More
March 24, 2014047

INEC Highlights Condition For De-registered Parties Seeking Participation In 2015 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday stated that de-registered political parties would not be allowed to vye for any electoral positions in 2015, except they sought re-regist
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon