fbpx
Govt. Agencies Failed To Remit Over N2trn – Senate

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Govt. Agencies Failed To Remit Over N2trn – Senate

May 10, 20210142
Govt. Agencies Failed To Remit Over N2trn - Senate

Government-owned agencies have allegedly failed to remit the sum of N2 trillion, according to members of the Senate.

The issue was raised by the representative of Lagos West, Adeola Olamilekan, during the appearance of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, before the Senate Committee on Finance.

There is an ongoing probe into the non-remittance of funds into the coffers of the Federal Government by agencies and ministries from 2014 to 2020.

Speaking on the matter, Olamilekan said, “We discovered that 10 Government-Owned Enterprises which we have identified in the beginning of trying to bring these Government Owned Enterprises and subsequently increasing to about 50 to 60 GOE.

READ ALSO: Manufacturing Sector Generated N49.41bn VAT In Q1 2021

“The reconciliation done so far by the Office of Accountant General of the Federation is in excess of over a trillion naira going to like N2 trillion thereabout and these monies are still hanging in the hand of these agencies and we have asked office of Accountant General that what are they doing to get the money into the government coffer and we discovered that they are giving them a payment notice without necessarily following up this process.

“We have noticed that the so called 80 percent of operational surplus, many of these agencies proved frivolous expenditure and they have taken advantage of the current system and refuse to remit this amount as and when due.

“We tried to audit the account of these agencies year in year out for the past five years and some of the revealation are scaring. How do we explain that an agency of government that has provision in the budget for Capital, Overhead and Personel in their audited account , they have gross revenue of N500 million and they are asking for N200 million.”

About Author

Govt. Agencies Failed To Remit Over N2trn – Senate
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Land Rover Discovery AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
January 18, 20190173

Land Rover Discovery Unveils Limited Edition to Mark 30th Anniversary

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Land Rover has announced a limited edition version of its Discovery to mark the model’s 30th anniversary. The Anniversary Edition, available only to U
Read More
Visa Ban COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 12, 20190166

Femi Gbajabiamila Becomes Speaker of House of Representatives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Femi Gbajabiamila has been elected Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, the day the ninth National Assembly was inaugurated. G
Read More
April 21, 2015693

OPEC Optimistic On Increased Oil Prices As U.S. Shale Production Loses Its Grip

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries wins the price tussle U.S. shale producers, the cartel is hopeful that the demand for its oil will rise
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.