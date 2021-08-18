Governors To Meet To Discuss ‘Next Step’ After Passage Of PIB

August 18, 2021 113

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will convene to discuss a litany of issues that includes the next staep after the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Governors received their invitations to the meeting through the NGF Director-General, Asishana Bayo Okauru, and are expected to discuss issues such as the participation of states in the “Nigeria Electrification Project and Solar Power Naija, in a presentation by the nation’s Rural Electrification Agency.

“Other items on the agenda according to Mr Okauru include an update on the refund of Withholding Tax (WHT) and Stamp Duties, the Nigerian Postal Service Bill, 2021 & Collection of Stamp Duties, and the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill where the Governors are expected to identify next steps among other issues.

“The health update by the NGF Health Advisor, Dr Ahmad Abdulwahab will be embroidered by another update on the 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination by Dr Faisal Shuaib, while the Governor Okowa Committee of the NGF will brief governors on its appraisal of the PTF thus far.

“The NGF Chairman, Dr John Kayode Fayemi’s keynote address to the Association for General & Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMN) where he enjoined Doctors to honour the Hippocratic oaths by seeking other means of pushing their demands and avoid resorting to strikes, will round up the health section of the deliberations.

“A regular subject of all the meetings, which usually precedes NEC, will be a review of the NEC Agenda of the next day.”