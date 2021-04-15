fbpx
Governors Hold Meeting To Discuss Financial Autonomy

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Governors Hold Meeting To Discuss Financial Autonomy

April 15, 20210152
Governors Hold Meeting To Discuss Financial Autonomy

State governors met on Wednesday night at the state house, Abuja, to deliberate on several issues including the nationwide strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN)

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in May 2020, signed the executive order 10 granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

The order makes it mandatory for all states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.

However, governors are yet to carry out the implementation of this executive order.

Consequently, members of JUSUN commenced a nationwide industrial action on April 6, insisting that the strike will continue until their demands are met.

READ ALSO: France, Nigeria To Strengthen Business Relations

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, had, on Monday, in Sokoto, maintained that the decision of the federal government to ensure the implementation of the executive Order 10 stands.

Speaking to journalists at the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau state, had said although governors are not opposed to the financial autonomy, they were not informed when the law was passed.

“We were not consulted when we saw a law passed and order came. So, when you are talking about implementation, you’re talking about policy. You don’t wake up because a law is passed and you said you are doing it. How? There must be processes,” Lalong had said.

Insecurity, as well as other national issues, are said to also be on the agenda for discussion at the meeting.

About Author

Governors Hold Meeting To Discuss Financial Autonomy
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 26, 2013073

RwandAir Rails High Cost Of Operation In Avaition Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram African intercontinental carrier, RwandAir has stated that there is urgent need to find a lasting solution to the outrageous operational cost incurred by bo
Read More
Buhari Extends Benjamin Akabueze’s Tenure COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 13, 20190105

2018 Budget Achieves 75 per cent Performance – Ben Akabueze

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has put the performance rate of the 2018 budget at 75 per cent. Director-general of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, disclosed th
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWS
May 24, 2013055

Konica Minolta Invests N1bn in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Digital printing machine makers, Konica Minolta, has invested about N1billion in the Nigerian economy in recent months, Managing Director of Skysat Technolo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.