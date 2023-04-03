Governors, CBN, Others To Meet Over Security Votes

The governors of the 36 states will meet with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 4, 2023 to discuss security votes in their respective states.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are also expected to attend the meeting, according to Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, spokesman for the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The planned virtual meeting will ensure full attendance by all relevant officers in the matter.

According to Bello-Barkindo, the governors, as well as the country’s economic and financial agencies, will use the opportunity to iron out thorny issues surrounding their states’ security votes, in order to establish a better option for managing the funds.

“Furthermore, the meeting will also consider deepening the management and expansion of the cashless policy which took effect from the time of the redesigning of the national currency, the Nigerian Naira, last year, to further the financial inclusion of all citizens in the ensuing scheme of things, going forward,” the statement read.

“This meeting is called at the instance of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, in its letter of 30th March, which was addressed to the Chairman of the NGF and signed by the NFIU Director, Modibbo Hamman Tukur,” Bello-Barkindo.

Aside from national financial inclusion facilities, the governors will propose uniform development and cooperation on the national addressing and postcode project, which will elevate Nigeria to the same level as all advanced countries around the world.

A consensus on harmonizing and updating national tax collection and business entry standards, as well as their requirements, is also on the agenda to help respond to the FATF and the EU grey listing in which Nigeria appeared.