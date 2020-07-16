Governor Wike Rescues Joy Nunieh,from Security Operatives

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, stormed the residence of Joy Nunieh, former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and freed her from police siege.

The governor arrived at her residence in the state on Thursday morning and ordered armed policemen on the ground out of the way.

He then proceeded to enter the house and was seen driving her off alongside his convoy.

TheCable had reported how the policemen laid siege at Nunieh’s residence hours to her appearance before a national assembly panel investigating the NDDC.

