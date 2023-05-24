Governor Sanwo-Olu Wins ‘CEO of the Year’ At 2023 SABRE Awards

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has clinched the prestigious SABRE Awards Diamond category for the year 2023 for use of public relations to tell the story of his administration’s achievements and rallying the citizens of the State around his reelection beating notable industry heavy weights to emerge winner in the category.

He is also the first Nigerian Governor to have won the highly coveted award in this category. The Sabre Awards is the world’s largest PR awards programme dedicated to benchmarking the best PR works across the globe. It recognizes works and campaigns in public relations across United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The category won by the Lagos State Governor is the second highest award category and is for corporate or political CEOs who have elevated the role of public relations within their organisation by using the practice to effectively communicate with stakeholders and building their organisation’s reputation currency.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was subsequently adjudged ‘CEO of the Year’ in the Diamond Category, for his diligent usage of public relations by a team of respected International Jurors drawn from International public relations consultancies and multinationals from different countries of the world.

The award presentation which took place as part of the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia was done by respected Public Relations thought leader and organizer of the SABRE Awards, Paul Holmes.

The award was received on behalf of the Governor by an Associate Consultant from Chain Reactions Africa, Damilola Olujide who described the award as “a dose of motivational medicine for the Chain Reactions team to do more to ensure Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu succeeds in engaging even better with citizens during his second term.”

Commenting on the SABRE Awards recognition, the MD/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Africa, Israel Jaiye Opayemi dedicated the award to the Governor and his communications team. “For us, their continued open-mindedness to creative and strategic positions and advisories has become the catalyst for the brave works we do.

“Without the receptivity of the Governor to brilliant creative ideas and the collaboration of his communications team to follow through on campaign idea, this global recognition could not have come.

“The highly thematic Greater Lagos Rising campaign could not have been successful without the embrace and involvement of the brilliant team of professionals who constitute his communications team. To the governor and his team belongs the honour of this award. We dedicate this win to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

Chain Reactions also scooped two Certificates of Excellence in the Corporate Image category for the ‘Momentum Campaign’ for Cellulant, a flagship payment solution provider; and ‘Marketing to Consumers’ category for ‘The #NaijaHighlandah Campaign’ for William Lawson’s, Scotch Whiskey brand.

Chain Reactions Africa has over the years won the prestigious SABRE awards and has been awarded more than 15 Certificates of Excellence and last year bagged five certificates and one Silver Award in the Health Care Category for its outstanding work with Alpha Mead Health Services in the Modular Health Facility (MHF) On Wheels campaign.

