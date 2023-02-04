Government Is Paying No Heed To Buhari – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said on Friday that governance is out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s hands.

The ex-SGF stated during a Channels Television program, ‘The 2023 Verdict,’ that there is no government without an inner caucus.

According to him, those in the current administration with the President’s ear refused to meet Buhari’s expectations.

“Things are out of his hands, there’s no running away from that fact. There are people that do not take the orders they are given,” he stated.

“As soon as they leave where the order is given, they go and do different things. There is nothing like cabal.

“There is no government that does not have an inner caucus. There’s no government.

“There are people who have the ears of the President, to whom the President by functionality, their functions in government, ought to do things, but they are not doing what the President tells them to do, or what the President expects them to do, or what society itself expects them to do.”

Labour Party (LP) is light – Lawal

He also stated that he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Labour Party, and that he joined the LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the February 25 election after realizing that he is the ‘light’.

Lawal described the APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the “old system” that represents “darkness,” adding that he saw the light and left the darkness.

“I have seen the light, you can repent when you see the light, I saw the light and repented. The light is Peter Obi; the darkness is the old system that used to govern us which is represented by both the PDP and APC. Same people, same agbada, same red caps, so Nigerians have seen the light not only me.

“In the life of a people that are so oppressed living under indescribable insecurity, poverty, ignorance, hunger and diseases, a time comes when they get fed up and little thing will just ignite the flame and there is conflagration. I can tell you Peter Obi is that conflagration in Nigeria because every Nigerian has come to realize there is no way we can continue the way we are going,” Lawal said.

On what went wrong with President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration, of which he was a part, the former SGF stated that the government did not function well and did not live up to expectations.