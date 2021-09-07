Gov. Umahi Lauds Buhari’s Work In Southeast

September 7, 2021 186

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ongoing “mega projects” in the Southeast region of the country.

He said this during a chat with journalists at the State House, Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with the president on Monday.

Umahi said that the construction of the Second Niger Bridge was coming to a close, thanking the president for approving the laying of rail tracks along the Eastern corridor.

The governor said, “I came to see the president and to thank him for the number of mega projects that he is doing in the South-East.

“The Second Niger Bridge is fast becoming a reality. Each time we visit that bridge location, it is always like a dream and so we the people of the South-East are very grateful to the President for this.

“We also thank him for the award of the Eastern corridor of the railway line. This is a project that is going to fast track commercial activities of our people.”

On the work the Federal Government is doing in the agriculture sector, Umahi commended the president on his foresight in the creation of intervention programmes.

He said, “Let me point out that without the effort of President Buhari through this fertilizer initiative and other programmes in the agricultural sector, it would have been a very difficult time for this country.

“And so, that project is supposed to produce a large set of granules to enable us to produce fertiliser to serve the South-South, South-East and parts of North-Central.

“Mr President has already approved the funds and released them to the Solid Mineral Development Fund. But part of the requirement is that there must be SPV integration or private sector initiative.

“They have applied to Mr President for approval through the chief of staff. So we had to remind Mr President.”