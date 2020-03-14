Gospel Music Sensation Martha set to Drop Debut Album, Ready for World Tour

Budding gospel singer, Martha Happy is set to release her debut album titled ‘Martha’s Memoirs’. The Madrid based singer disclosed this via her Instagram page martha533. She pointed out that the star-studded album consists of fourteen tracks.

In an interview with the artiste, she said “I will be unveiling my body of work in April. My world tour will commence in April, Madrid will be my takeoff point, I will be touring the United Kingdom, U.S., Paris, South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, and will wrap up my tour in Nigeria”.

Asked why she chose to be gospel artiste, she stated, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I hope that I would exhaust my talent , and could say, I used everything you gave me.”

Martha further said that she has come to fine-tune gospel music in Nigeria, some tracks on the album are; Cast me not away and Father I am here.