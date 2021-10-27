fbpx

Google, UNESCO Support Digital Journalism Training in Africa

October 27, 20210119
Google Launches Emergency Fund For Local News Outlets

Google has launched the Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education to enhance journalists’ training in Africa.

The inaugural Google News Initiative (GNI) for Africa virtual event started on Monday 25 October 2021 and will end on Friday 29th October 2021, a statement issued by Google said.

The initiative to support journalism training will be rolled out over the next 18 months and is being implemented in partnership with UNESCO and is aimed at updating journalism education programmes in over 100 journalism institutions in Africa.

The President for EMEA Business and Operations, Google, Matt Brittin, said, “The pandemic has changed the way people interact with news and accelerated that shift to digital. There has never been a time when access to good quality journalism has been more important.

“This programme will seek to establish, define, and implement the local definitions of excellence in journalism. We will work with the 100 different journalism schools targeting to benefit over 4,000 journalists.” 

The statement said UNESCO will use its networks of established journalism schools to launch the collaborative programme that will enable journalists to better respond to the major changes in journalism and publishing in recent times.

The Director of Strategies and Policies, Communication and Information, UNESCO, Guy Berger, said, “At UNESCO, we have very different countries as members, with different approaches to journalism – but the one thing that at least they all agree on is that journalists should be well-trained.”

The week-long virtual event will provide an opportunity for journalists, publishers, and content creators in Africa to find out more about Google’s training programmes for journalists and news business professionals. 

The event brings together experts from Google and the industry to share tools, training, and best practices, from understanding how small and medium-sized news organisations can grow their digital business to how to use consumer insights and data to better understand reader preferences and increase profitability and engagement.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

