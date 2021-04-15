fbpx
Google To Provide 250,000 Vaccine Doses To Countries In Need

April 15, 2021095
Tech giant Google announced plans to supply 250,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to “countries in need”, adding that it had created features to help individuals easily find locations for vaccination.

This was disclosed on Thursday, as it aligns with the firm’s goal of helping countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google disclosed that it would launch a cloud-based “virtual agent” available in 28 languages that would help users schedule vaccinations, AFP reports.

The firm said, “As we’ve learned throughout the pandemic, no one is safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe.

“Getting vaccines to everyone around the world is a challenging, but necessary, undertaking.

To further support the fight against the pandemic and increase vaccination awareness, Google stated that it would commit $250 million in ad credit to help disseminate COVID-19 vaccine information.

Google stated, “There’s a lot of work ahead to make sure everyone who wants to get vaccinated can.

“Globally, it could be years before some countries even have enough vaccines.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

