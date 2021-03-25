fbpx
Google To Pay Italian Media Publishers For News Content

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignTechnology & Business

Google To Pay Italian Media Publishers For News Content

March 25, 20210107
Google To Pay Italian Media Publishers For News Content

Google announced on Wednesday it has signed licensing deals with numerous Italian media publishers to pay for news content, in the US tech giant’s latest move to tamp down media anger over lost advertising revenue.

It follows an agreement struck with some French publishers earlier in the year over “neighbouring rights”, which were introduced by an EU directive two years ago and call for payment for showing snippets of news content as part of internet searches.

Wednesday’s deal will give the Italian publishers access to the Google News Showcase programme, which sees it pay outlets for a selection of enriched content.

“Signed on an individual basis, these agreements represent an important step in Google’s relationship with Italian publishers by remunerating the publishers,” Google said in a statement.

Google News Showcase will be available in Italy in the coming months, it added.

READ ALSO: NBC To Contest Trademark Allegations By Rite In Court

Fabio Vaccarono, CEO of Google Italy, said “these agreements represent an important step forward and confirm Google’s commitment to Italian publishers”.

Among the publishers who signed deals were the RCS MediaGroup, Il Sole 24 Ore, Monrif, Citynews, Caltagirone Editore, Il Fatto Quotidiano, Libero, Il Foglio, Il Giornale and Il Tempo.

The head of Il Sole 24 Ore, Giuseppe Cerbone, said “remuneration for news, including the rights related to the distribution of digital content, is a front on which our publishing group is engaged on the front line”.

Urbano Cairo, CEO of the RCS MediaGroup, said “we are pleased to have signed this agreement, which governs the issue of related rights and acknowledges the importance of quality news and the prestige of our titles,” which include the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Neighbouring France was the first EU country to enact the “neighbouring rights” law, but Google initially refused to comply. However after turbulent negotiations, the search giant sealed a deal with certain French publishers in January.

News outlets struggling with dwindling print subscriptions have long seethed at Google’s failure to give them a cut of the millions it makes from ads displayed alongside news search results.

Australia has aggressively pushed to force digital companies to pay for news content, and last month Google struck a deal to make “significant payments” to Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

AFP

Related tags :

About Author

Google To Pay Italian Media Publishers For News Content
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Beam Technology & Business
December 6, 2018091

Payment Platform Beam Eyes Expansion into Seven New Markets

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Arab Emirates has seen a boom in the number of local mobile payments services on offer for consumers over the past two years, with platforms rush
Read More
Stocks BUSINESS & ECONOMYForeign
November 7, 20180127

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower on Profit-Taking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tokyo stocks closed lower as investors took profits at the last minute Wednesday after US midterm election results showed Democrats retaking control of the
Read More
Kim Jong Un ForeignINTERNATIONAL
April 26, 20180130

Kim Jong Un Set to Make Historic Visit to South Korea

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram North Korean Leader , Kim Jong Un on Friday will become the first North Korean leader to cross the military demarcation line dividing the two Koreas since t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.