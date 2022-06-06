Google To Merge Meet, Duo Into A Single Platform

Google is set to merge two of its audio and video-calling platforms – Google Duo and Google Meet, into a single platform. The technology company says it plans to integrate both features to create a more unified communications service.

The platforms will be merged in a two-step process where Google Duo will get all the features of Google Meets first. Google Duo will be renamed Google Meets later this year.

Meet has become a powerful platform for official meetings, group calls, and chats for organizations in the last couple of years. On the other hand, Duo has been more of a messaging app.

Google has further claimed to add all the features of Duo to Meet, which will certainly offer the best of both worlds.

In a statement, the head of Google Workspace, Javier Soltero, said it was important to understand how people make choices regarding what tool they’re going to use, for what purpose, and in what circumstance.

“Our digital lives are filled with a million different chat apps, each with its own rules, norms and contact list, some for work purposes and some for personal ones. Google’s hoping it can use Gmail addresses and phone numbers to bring all that together,” Soltero said.

He added, “It is important and powerful to be able to reach you that way and allow you decide whether you want to be reached or not, as opposed to having to manage all these different identities and deal with the consequences.”