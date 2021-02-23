Google To Lift Ban On Political Ads

February 23, 2021 28

Google announced that it would on Wednesday lift its ban on political ads on its platform imposed last month following the turmoil surrounding the violent uprising at the US Capitol.

A Google statement to AFP on Monday said the internet giant would from Wednesday lift the ban which was ordered to comply with its “sensitive events” policy.

“We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process,” the statement said.

The prohibition ordered January 13 notably blocked any ads which sought to undermine the credibility of the US presidential election ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The internet giant said at the time it was pausing all political ads along with ads referencing impeachment, President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration or protests in Washington because they could be used “to exploit the event or amplify misleading information.”

