Google Releases Nigeria’s 2021 Year In Search Lists

December 8, 2021 119

Google has announced the results of its 2021 Year in Search, showing the most searched terms, topics and questions by Nigerians in the year 2021.

Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that capture the world’s attention each year.

As the pandemic entered its second year, Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and information that revealed their interest in topics related to music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle. Top search topics like ‘Paralympics’, ‘Euro 2020’, ‘EPL’, ‘Chelsea F.C.’ and ‘Champions league’ were reflective of the country’s uncompromising love for the sport.

Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko and Romelu Lukaku topped their respective categories, revealing Nigerians’ love for top entertainment personalities and athletes. Squid Game, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, topped the category of trending movies and series.

From questions like ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’, to search terms like ‘Alcohol lyrics’, ‘TB Joshua’ and ‘Pornstar martini cocktail recipe’, Nigerians used Search to make sense of their world this year.

Here are the trending searches in 2021:

Top 10 trending searches

Paralympics Euro 2020 Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 TB Joshua La Liga EPL Champions league Tiwa Savage Obi Cubana Sound Sultan

Top trending people

Tiwa Savage Obi Cubana Sunday Igboho Romelu Lukaku Nnamdi Kanu Elon Musk Baba Ijesha Omah Lay Raphael Varane Fabrizio Romano

Top trending musicians

Tiwa Savage Omah Lay Lil Nas X Ruger Ayra Starr Buju Bobby Shmurda Seyi Shay Chidinma Ekile Naira Marley

Top lyrics

Alcohol lyrics Bloody Samaritan lyrics My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics Peru lyrics Ruger Bounce lyrics Infinity lyrics Cash App lyrics Jowo lyrics Big Thug Boys lyrics Feeling lyrics

Top trending athletes

Romelu Lukaku Raphael Varane Christian Eriksen Ben White Earling Haaland Xavi Saul Niguez Thomas Tuchel Naomi Osaka Jules Koundé

Top Nollywood Actors

Destiny Etiko Zubby Michael Pere Tonto Dikeh Iyabo Ojo Olu Jacobs Nafisa Abdullahi Jim Iyke Nancy Isime Alex Ekubo

Top EPL teams

Chelsea F.C. Manchester City F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Leicester City F.C. Everton F.C. West Ham United F.C. Aston Villa F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Southampton F.C. Leeds United

Top recipe

Pornstar martini cocktail recipe Pancake recipe Chocolate cake recipe Puff puff recipe Fried rice recipe Egusi soup recipe Oha soup recipe Vanilla cake recipe Ogbono soup recipe Chinchin recipe

Trending Top devices

iPhone 13 Infinix Note 10 Infinix Hot 10 iPhone 12 pro max iPhone 13 pro max Tecno Camon 17 Samsung A12 Infinix Note 8 Infinix smart 5 Tecno spark 7

Trending 2021 loss

TB Joshua Sound Sultan Ada Jesus DMX Femi Osibona Dare Adeboye Rachel Oniga Prince Philip Yinka Odumakin Sani Dangote

Trending movies and series

Squid Game Coming to America 2 Sex Life movie Black Widow Red Notice Mortal Kombat Army Of The Dead Eternals Shang Chi The Harder They Fall

Trending 2021 Songs

Naira Marley – Coming Ayra Starr – Bloody Samaritan Omah Lay – Understand Naira Marley – Koleyewon Kizz Daniel – Lie Ladipoe feat. Buju – Feeling Ruger – Bounce Davido – Jowo Wizkid – Essence (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber Joeboy – Alcohol

Trending “Who is” general

Who is going to win Champions League 2021? Who is Obi Cubana? Who is Ada Jesus? Who is Sunday Igboho? Who is the best player in the world? Who is DMX? Who is the President of America? Who is the new chief of army staff? Who is Abba Kyari? Who is Cubana Chief Priest?

Trending “How to” general

How to check JAMB result 2021? How to pack a parcel? How to open pdf file? How to open mp3 file? How to open apk file? How to check NECO result? How to register NIN online? How to vote on BBnaija 2021? How to reprint JAMB slip? How to track a package?

Trending “Where is” general

Where is Sunday Igboho now? Where is White Money from? Where is Burna Boy from? Where is Nnamdi Kanu today? Where is my location? Where is Maldives located? Where is Cuba located? Where is Gaza? Where is Michigan located? Where can I download movies?