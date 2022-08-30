Google Play Experiences Decline In App Downloads With New Policies

Google Play, one of the largest app distribution platforms for mobile phones saw a decline in app download and gross app income in the first half of the year. This came with the reduction of a sizable number of apps.

Google has published several policies to control app developers in order to guarantee the calibre and reliability of the programmes. As a result, Google Play has occasionally removed thousands of subpar apps that violate its policies.

According to Statista and Sensor Tower statistics, consumer expenditure on in-app purchases, subscriptions, and premium applications totalled $21.3 billion in the first half of 2022, a 7% decrease from the same time in the previous year. Google Play reported 55.3 billion downloads in the first half year, a 700 million decrease from the same period last year.

The app reduction started at the beginning of the year. According to data, this is the second largest decrease since 2018.

Then there was a sharp fall after an All-Time High in 2021 – Users of Android in 2020 would have 3,1 million apps to pick from. This figure increased to 3,8 million by the middle of 2021 and then kept going up. The biggest number of apps ever was accessible to Android users in December of last year, at about 4,7 million.

In the first three months of this year alone, Google eliminated more than an astounding 1.3 million apps from its app store. This brings the total to 3.3 million.

Compared to its competitors, total App Store revenue in H1 2022 amounted to $43.7bn worldwide. A 5.5% increase compared to a year-ago period. Statistics also showed iPhone users made roughly 16 billion downloads in this period.