Google Invests Over $200m In Nigeria, Others

Google has revealed that it invested well over $200 million in Nigeria and across Africa in 2021.

Niral Patel, Director of Google Cloud Africa, revealed this to journalists at a round table online discussion following the Google for Africa event on Wednesday.

Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, announced a $1 billion investment commitment to the region over a five-year period during Google for Africa 2021.

Patel told the media that Google has committed far over 20% of its promise on the continent, despite the fact that he couldn’t share the specific amount.

At this year’s event, the company announced that its undersea cable, Equiano, will be operational by the end of 2022.