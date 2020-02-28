Google, Flutterwave to Partner on Training 5,000 Nigerian SMEs

Google Nigeria says it will organise business clinics to help 5,000 small and medium enterprises acquire the skills needed to leverage the web for growth.

The training, it said, will be organised in collaboration with Flutterwave, a digital payments company.

Called the ‘Digital Business Compass’, the first clinic sessions will be run from March 3-5 in Lagos.

According to a statement released by the company, sessions will include case studies and live sessions to give attending businesses hands-on experience of how Google and Flutterwave’s products can be leveraged and will be followed by consultations with digital business managers and support teams who will give attendees personalised advice on how to grow their businesses.

“According to the ministry of industry, trade and investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), which account for more than 84% of jobs in the country,” says Tolulope Akinyele, Google Partners Lead, West Africa.

“Many of them lack the skills and tools to take advantage of the Web to grow their businesses, however. Working with Flutterwave, our goal for holding these clinics is to provide a platform for SMEs to learn skills and master tools that will help them better utilise the Web to grow their businesses.”

In his remarks, Olugbenga Agboola, CEO and co-founder of Flutterwave, said: “Helping these businesses grow is a net positive for all parties including Google. Beyond contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy, when these businesses better learn about online tools, they join a community of businesses and users that are leveraging Google’s tools to further drive their growth.”

Agboola said the sessions will help small businesses scale and drive up revenue.