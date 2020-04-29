Google Doodle Games Returns To Entertain People During Coronavirus Lockdown

Google is bringing back its most popular Doodle games to keep people entertained through coronavirus lockdowns.

Over the years, Google has featured an impressive number of games and minigames on its homepage, all of which have been carefully preserved and archived on the Google Doodle Blog.

Starting April 27 and running for two weeks, Google is launching a new series of ten Doodles, each one a callback to one of the company’s popular games.

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!

It has already highlighted its “Coding for Carrots” game, which first arrived in 2017 and was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Logo, the programming language created for children. It allows children to learn the basics of coding using the simple game, which sees them control a rabbit as it goes around hunting for food.

The latest game comes from 2017 too and was created as part of the ICC Championships Trophy. It’s a cricket game in two senses: you’re playing cricket, but you also play as a cricket, taking part in an animal-themed championship.

New updates will arrive each day throughout the period. Google hasn’t revealed what they are but is teasing them in a special part of its webpage.

The games can be found by simply heading to Google’s homepage, or searching “popular google doodle games” from the browser.

https://g.co/doodle/tpfjn

Source: Channels TV