Google Cloud Names Director For SSA

August 10, 20210133
Google Cloud

Google Cloud on Tuesday announced the appointment of Niral Patel as its Regional Director, Sub-Saharan Africa. 

Based in Johannesburg, Niral will be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s business across Sub-Saharan Africa.

He will have overall responsibility for the company’s sales strategy and continued development of its go-to-market sales operations. Niral will be focused on supporting the growth and scale of Google Cloud customers across a variety of industries. 

Niral brings more than 20 years of tech sales leadership to this role and joins Google Cloud from Oracle, where he was the Managing Director for South Africa.

Prior to Oracle, Niral held various leadership roles at Microsoft, IBM and Hitachi. 

Commenting on the appointment, the Managing Director, Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Google Cloud, Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, said, “We have been seeing strong customer momentum in Africa, and companies ranging from digital natives to large corporations are coming to us to help them digitally transform and reinvent their business models.

“We are thrilled to have Niral join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth with our local teams, partners and customers. He brings a wealth of experience to the Google Cloud family.”

