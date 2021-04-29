fbpx
Google Arts & Culture’s Eko for Show Showcases Over 100 Lagos Creatives

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTERSHOWCASE/EXHIBITIONS

Google Arts & Culture’s Eko for Show Showcases Over 100 Lagos Creatives

April 29, 2021065
Google Arts & Culture’s Eko for Show Showcases Over 100 Lagos Creatives

Google Arts & Culture has announced the launch of Eko for Show exhibition where over 100 creatives in music, art, photography, fashion, musicals, literature, and food were profiled.

The online exhibition aims to showcase and celebrate Lagos and shine a light on the city’s thriving creative communities in order to inspire the next generation of creatives, the global tech company said.

Google said in partnership with seven of Lagos’s top cultural institutions, the Eko for Show online exhibition will enable audiences to virtually “meet” some of the city’s music makers, visual artists, trendsetters, storytellers, and foodies.

The seven cultural institutions include the African Artists Foundation, Homecoming, Lagos Fashion Week, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Rele Arts Foundation, Terra Kulture, and the Centenary Project.

It stated that partners have shared over 8000 photographs, 80 online stories, 3 Street View experiences, and 175 videos, which is presented in one unified online experience. 

Some of the highlights include essays by ten women writers who share their personal reflections on Lagos, including Mọlará Wood and Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn as well as behind-the-scenes interviews with Afrobeats stars Teni the Entertainer, Kizz Daniel, and Reekado Banks.

READ ALSO: NCDMB Gets Approval For Facility Maintenance Of N2.1bn From FEC

“Google Arts & Culture’s mission is to preserve and promote the world’s art and culture online to everyone, anywhere in the world.  With Eko for Show, we celebrate the creative industry of Lagos and share the buzz, even if virtually, through the works and stories of its incredible youth and culture” Director, Google Arts & Culture, Amit Sood, said.

Lagos is one of Africa’s fastest-growing cities and a major financial hub on the continent, boasting the fourth-highest GDP. In the past, it has garnered international attention for being a hub for creativity, thanks to the more than 25 million people who comprise this community of talent and excellence.

Commenting on the initiative, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “The coronavirus regrettably resulted in the cancellation of many creative events in Lagos State, which is why I am so excited about the Eko for Show project, a continuation of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation’s partnership with Google Arts & Culture.”

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, added, “The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation is committed to fuelling Nigeria’s economy by supporting creativity, youth, and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, we have collaborated with Google Arts & Culture on a programme to shine a light on Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, spectacular nature, bustling cities, and our welcoming spirit.

“Our partnership with Google Arts & Culture has a crucial role to play in seeing us achieve our mission of accelerating growth of domestic tourism, and fostering economic development in Nigeria,” Coker says.

Google Director West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan, credited the Taste of Nigeria project, announced in 2019, for giving people across the world the chance to experience Nigerian arts and culture.

“The launch of Eko for Show further reinforces Google’s commitment to Nigeria’s art and creative industry, and its support for the recovery and growth of Nigeria’s tourism sector,” she said.

Related tags :

About Author

Google Arts & Culture’s Eko for Show Showcases Over 100 Lagos Creatives
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 20, 20164129

Stakeholders Urge FG to Revamp Economy with $500million Investment in ICT

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has been tasked to invest $500 million in the information and communication technology, ICT, to help revamp the economy and create jo
Read More
February 23, 20161109

“Discos Still Have Backlog of 2million Meters to Distribute to Electricity Consumers” – Amadi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Sam Amadi has said that the last regulatory audit of the metering gap in Nigeri
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
September 22, 2016067

Nigerian Paralympians to Get N18million for Rio Win

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives has pledged a reward of N18 million for the victorious Nigeria’s Paralympic athletes that represented the country at the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.