Goods Exported Out Of Apapa Port In Q1 2021 Stands At N41.55bn – Customs

April 13, 2021 52

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) disclosed that goods shipped out of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2021 stood at N41.55 billion.

This disclosure was made by the Customs Area Controller of the Apapa Customs Command, Comptroller Yusuf Mallanta Ibrahim, to journalists.

Ibrahim shared that the goods were exported through the Apapa port between the months of January and March 2021, adding that the sum of N1.8 billion was realised from unregistered pharmaceutical drugs intercepted at the port.

He said, “In the first quarter of 2021, export statistics extracted from our system revealed that goods worth N41,559,378,029 were exported out of the country via Apapa port between January and March 2021.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Spends N99bn On Fuel Subsidy In April

Exported Goods

Ibrahim revealed that the goods that were exported include textiles, soaps, noodles, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, among others, and their tonnage stood at 116 million tonnes with a value of $109 million.

He said that the service generated, from customs duty and charges, the sum of over N159 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

The comptroller said, “These exports include manufactured products such as soaps, textiles, noodles, and agricultural products like cashew nuts, Hibiscus, Sesame seeds and other mineral resources. The total tonnage of the said export goods stood at 116million tonnes with FOB value of $109,655,351.00.”

On seizures of goods, “These seizures were in breach of sections 46, 47, and 161 of the Customs and Excuse Management Act CAP C45, LFN 2004. These cases are in various stages of the investigation.

“In the area of revenue generation, the Apapa Command collected Customs duty and charges as revenue to the tune of N159,582,047,134.11 in the first quarter of 2021.

“This represents 44.8 percent increment in duty collection when compared to the last year figure of over N110bn in the same corresponding period. The difference recorded was made possible because of robust Stakeholders engagement, officers resoluteness in discharging their duties, and an increased level of compliance in the trader zone.”