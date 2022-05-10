fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

2023 General ElectionsPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Goodluck Jonathan Rejects APC Presidential Form From Supporters

May 10, 20220264
Goodluck Jonathan Rejects APC Presidential Form From Supporters

Goodluck Jonathan, a former President has rejected the presidential form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) purchased for him on Monday by a group of his supporters from the north.

Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s Media Adviser made this known after the news that the group had bought the form for him broke that the former did not authorise the purchase and consider the move by the group ‘an insult’.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it,” the statement read in part.

“We want to state that if the former President wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.”

However he is yet to state whether he would contest or not, neither has he spoken about the possibility of switching parties.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians, for Dr Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 Presidential election, we wish to state, that he has not in anyway, committed himself to this request,” Eze said.

“Buying a presidential aspiration form in the name Dr Jonathan without his consent, knowing the position he had held in this country, is considered an insult to his person. The general public is therefore advised to disregard it.”

A coalition of northern groups purchased the APC presidential nomination form and the expression of interest form at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

If elected as President again, Jonathan can only serve for one term of four years, according to the constitution.

He was first elected in 2011 after completing the tenure of his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

President Buhari defeated Jonathan in the 2015 presidential elections.

BREAKING: Jonathan Joins Presidential Race As He Secures N100m APC Forms

About Author

Goodluck Jonathan Rejects APC Presidential Form From Supporters
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

'NASS's Rejection Of Gender Bill Is Painful' - Obaseki COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 7, 20200317

Failed Invasion of Edo State House of Assembly Complex is an Attempted Coup d’état – Obaseki

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Says govt will take all steps necessary to defend rule of law  Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has described the failed invasion of the state House o
Read More
May 27, 20130289

Ezekwesili Advocates More Women in Political Positions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The former Vice President for Africa, World Bank, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has stressed the need for women to fill political positions in Africa. Ezekwesili who
Read More
INEC 2023 General ElectionsCOVER
March 9, 20190455

Armed Hoodlums Burn Election Materials in Benue State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram All electoral materials for Mbalom ward in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue, were in the early hours of Saturday, burnt by armed hoodlums. According
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.