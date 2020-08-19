Goodluck Jonathan Briefs Buhari on Mali Crisis

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

During his meeting with the President, Jonathan briefed his successor on the crisis rocking Mali, calling for dialogue to resolve the problem.

Jonathan was accompanied by members of the team on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission to Mali.

Although the ex-President did not grant an interview to State House reporters, a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, indicated that Jonathan proposed dialogue as the way forward.

“We told them that no international organization, including the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), and others, would agree with their position. We continued to emphasize the need for dialogue,” Jonathan was quoted as saying.

The former President added that the Constitutional Court had been reconstituted and inaugurated, while vacancies in the Supreme Court had been filled, thus sorting out the judicial arm of government.

On his part, President Buhari thanked Jonathan for what he called “the stamina you have displayed” on the Mali issue.

He counselled further consultations with the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic.

