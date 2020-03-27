Gombe State COVID-19 Taskfore Sets up 4 Designated Centres for Treatment

The Covid-19 Taskforce Team in Gombe State has set up four designated centres to cater for any likely outbreak of mild, moderate or severe cases of the Coronavirus.

The Team also announced that four people are being monitored for the Coronavirus in the state because they might have come in contact with the Bauchi patient who tested positive for the virus.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana, said this on behalf of the taskforce, while briefing journalists on the level of preparedness in the event of the eventual outbreak of the disease in the State.

Dr. Gana said the taskforce had advised the four people, who might have come in contact with the Bauchi patient to remain in self-isolation, while their blood is being tested for the virus in Abuja.

The Centres

The Centres were set up in case of any outbreak of the Coronavirus in the State.

The centre that will be responsible for treating any likely case of severe Coronavirus outbreak is located in Specialists’ Hospital, where equipment, such as ventilators, is being installed.

The centre in Kodon, Yamaltu Deba Local Government, is a building donated by the local government over 15 years ago, proposed for use as a Cottage Hospital, but now converted to be used as a treatment centre for mild and moderate cases of the Covid-19.

The State Commissioner of Health said the facility would accommodate about 100 to 150 patients, while the ones in Kaltungo and Bajoga, in Funakaye Local Government Area, would serve as back-ups.

Rapid Response Teams

Dr. Gana said the state had equally established Rapid Response Teams in each of the local government areas, with contact numbers, so that it could easily respond to distress calls.

He advised people who felt the need to be tested for the virus not to report to any hospital, but call the designated numbers for each local government and a team would easily reach out to the person at home, where his or sample would be taken for testing.

Above all, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana and the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Mallam Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, both admonished the people of the state to desist from using false information, but rely on the reports of the taskforce, which would be responsible for giving the reliable information needed.

Daily Briefing

They both said the daily briefings to be conducted was meant to curb fake news and urged the public to pay special attention to the information coming from the Ministry of Health, where the Gombe State Covid-19 Taskforce would be addressing the public.

Both officials urged Gombe State Residents to comply with the directives of the government on keeping social distance, regular hand washing and avoid crowded places, among others, so as to safeguard their lives and those of other people around them.

