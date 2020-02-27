Gombe Govt., Labour Unions Agree on ₦30,000 Minimum Wage

The Gombe State Government and the organized labour have agreed on the payment of 30,000 Naira new minimum wage.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Media said in a statement that February salaries would capture adjustments, while implementation of the new minimum wage would take effect from January 1.

The SSA said the agreement was reached after series of negotiations between the government team led by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, the organized labour, and the Joint Negotiation Council.

According to the agreement signed by all the parties, the new minimum wage of 30, 000 Naira would be paid to civil servants, including those in Local Government areas and Local Education Authorities.

“The effective date of the implementation of the new national minimum wage shall be 18th April 2019 notionally while financially with effect from 1st January 2020,” he said.

He said 65 percent on the increase of CONHESS and CONMESS would be implemented in the state civil service and the remaining 35 percent would be considered during the review between the period of 6 and 12 months from the effective date of implementation.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had in December 2019 constituted a 15 – man committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau to negotiate the 30,000 naira minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

Source: VON