‘Gombe Governor Plans To Rig Election’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe has accused the state’s governor, Inuwa Yahaya, of plotting to rig the state’s upcoming elections.

Ayuba Aluke, the state spokesperson for the PDP, claimed at a press conference on Tuesday that Yahaya has perfected plans to sabotage the elections.

According to Aluke, the PDP obtained audio evidence of the alleged plan and has forwarded it to security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other concerned stakeholders for action.

Aluke criticized the level of “desperation” by the APC to “win elections at all cost through vote-buying, intimidation and compromising the Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) to get the result that they want”.

“We are lucky to stumble on some information and also to scoop intelligence along the line,” he said.

“We have authenticated audio evidence where the current governor of Gombe state under the leadership of the APC is discussing and sharing information with some of his cohorts.

“He said that he is working and planning toward rigging, manipulating and also out-smarting the BVAS machines and all the electoral laws.

“This is all in a grand attempt and design to make sure that he returns as the governor of Gombe state by any means.

“This is why we are sharing our concerns as a way of alerting security agencies to take measures to address some of these issues or events that are emerging as we are approaching the election day.”

The PDP, according to Aluke, will continue to use legal means to address the party’s concerns.

APC denies the allegation

Reacting to the allegation, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, spokesperson of the APC campaign council in the state, said the PDP is frightened by the “sterling performance” of Yahaya.

According to Uba-Misilli, the PDP members resorted to deception because they knew they would lose the election.

The spokesperson for the APC campaign council in Gombe, Ismaila Uba-Misilli said the PDP is frightened by the “sterling performance” of Yahaya.

According to Uba-Misilli, the PDP members resorted to deception because they knew they would lose the election.

“Earlier, I sent a press statement alerting the public of the plan by PDP to smear the name of the governor through some unscrupulous means,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no plan to rig any election. So all these are concoctions of facts by the PDP knowing fully well that they are bound to lose the election and may not have anything to show to the public.

“I advise them to face their campaign and woo voters. Let them stop propagating falsehoods against the governor.

“The governor is a man of peace and one who has so much to show to the public and electorate for them to vote for him.

“The electorate are ready to vote for the governor, in fact, they are willing and ever ready to give him a resounding victory come March 18, 2023,” Uba-Misilli said.

Rolls-Royce Plc Announces New Leadership for Africa READ ALSO