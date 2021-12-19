Gombe Gov Signs N154.9bn 2022 Appropriation Act Into Law

December 19, 2021 73

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the 2022 Appropriation Act of over N154,963,964 billion as passed by the State House of Assembly.

He signed the budget at the Council Chamber of the Government House where he attributed the expeditious passage of the bill into law to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in the state.

Gombe’s Governor appreciated the people of the state for their support to the present administration, as well as the lawmakers for the effective and efficient way they handled the budget and other bills sent to them.

“This shows the level of synergy existing among the three arms of government,” he said.

Governor Inuwa stated that despite the consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration has shown resilience in the implementation of the previous budgets.

He was also hopeful that the implementation of the ‘budget of consolidation’ for the 2022 fiscal year would not be anything short of a distinction.

The governor said prior to presenting the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, his administration, as always, subjected the process to the people’s court in line with international best practices and good governance.

Governor Inuwa stated that despite the consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration has shown resilience in the implementation of the previous budgets.

He was also hopeful that the implementation of the ‘budget of consolidation’ for the 2022 fiscal year would not be anything short of a distinction.

The governor said prior to presenting the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, his administration, as always, subjected the process to the people’s court in line with international best practices and good governance.