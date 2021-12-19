fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Gombe Gov Signs N154.9bn 2022 Appropriation Act Into Law

December 19, 2021073

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the 2022 Appropriation Act of over N154,963,964 billion as passed by the State House of Assembly.

He signed the budget at the Council Chamber of the Government House where he attributed the expeditious passage of the bill into law to the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature in the state.

Gombe’s Governor appreciated the people of the state for their support to the present administration, as well as the lawmakers for the effective and efficient way they handled the budget and other bills sent to them.

“This shows the level of synergy existing among the three arms of government,” he said.

Governor Inuwa stated that despite the consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration has shown resilience in the implementation of the previous budgets.

He was also hopeful that the implementation of the ‘budget of consolidation’ for the 2022 fiscal year would not be anything short of a distinction.

The governor said prior to presenting the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, his administration, as always, subjected the process to the people’s court in line with international best practices and good governance.

Governor Inuwa stated that despite the consequential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration has shown resilience in the implementation of the previous budgets.

He was also hopeful that the implementation of the ‘budget of consolidation’ for the 2022 fiscal year would not be anything short of a distinction.

The governor said prior to presenting the budget proposal to the State House of Assembly, his administration, as always, subjected the process to the people’s court in line with international best practices and good governance.

FG, China To Develop Renewable Energy Research Centre

About Author

Gombe Gov Signs N154.9bn 2022 Appropriation Act Into Law
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 28, 20140275

Fitch Ratings Says Naira Devaluation Has Limited Impact On Banks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fitch Ratings, a global rating agency, on Thursday stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) decision on Tuesday to devalue the naira and raise inte
Read More
FG Regulates Mercury Use In Gold Mining BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWS
February 21, 20210273

Govt Directs Unserious Mining Investors To Leave Mine Fields

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) has warned speculators to leave the mine field for active and serious investors.   The Director-General of MCO
Read More
MANUFACTURINGNEWSNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
December 8, 20200856

FG To Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on Monday said that the Federal Government is working to resuscita
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.