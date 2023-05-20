Gombe Airport Will Be Managed By FAAN

The management of Gombe Airport has been transferred to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Captain Rabiu Yadudu, the managing director of FAAN, said the visit had signaled the smooth handover of its operations shortly after conducting a check of key areas of the airport.

Rabiu stated that its direct involvement in the management of the facility will guarantee better services and further stated that Gombe Airport security would be stepped up to protect passengers.

We’ll take care of the operation and upkeep of this specific facility, he stated. We are here to assume all responsibility for the facility’s management on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Every time we take over an airport, we conduct a routine assessment that includes checking the status of the facilities, particularly the runways, parking lots, and critical services, as well as the airport fire fighting services, which include the personnel and equipment needed in an emergency. Additionally, we visited the tower, which is essentially a NAMA facility, and were quite impressed with the space.

He continued, “We will significantly improve safety and security standardization. We can access a greater range of experts. It’s official now; this is a symbolic conquest. Even when we bring in well trained professionals, we make an effort to keep local populations’ interests in mind. The President has given us the go-ahead to take over and provide this state and its citizens with better, safer, and more secure services.

Manassah Jatau, the deputy governor of Gombe State, said the federal government’s takeover will encourage business and cement the state’s progress toward business-friendliness.

“We will need more visitors to Gombe by way of increased flights,” Manassah remarked. Since this has been our long-time ambition, we are extremely appreciative and even happier than we should be.