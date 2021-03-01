fbpx
Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister

March 1, 20210103
Gold Is Nigeria's Most Traded Mineral - Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite stated that Nigeria’s most traded mineral is gold.

He disclosed this at a forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Adegbite also noted that prior to the dependence on revenues from oil and gas, the country “relied” on coal and tin, leaving mining “behind”.

The minister said, “Right now, many Nigerians are into artisanal mining and this was caused by the fact that when oil was discovered, Nigeria moved away from mining, which was the mainstream of the economy.

“Before oil and gas, Nigeria relied on coal and tin; we were exporting and were indeed, quoted on the London Metal Exchange.

READ ALSO: Unmetered Customers Under Ikeja Electric To Receive Meters

“And that is basically what was giving Nigeria money in those days before oil came but when oil came, we moved away. We left mining behind.

“Gold is the most traded mineral in Nigeria and these people mine gold and get nuggets. There are several thousands of such miners, when you aggregate what they mine, it comes in large volume and several kilos of gold.

“To know the extent of the money they make in the gold business, they hire private jets to take them out illegally because they realise a lot of money.

“At the rate gold is selling, one ounce of gold is selling for $2,200 and by the time you carry a thousand kilogrammes, you are making several billions of naira.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy – Emefiele

“But with AfCFTA coming into effect, we hope that other countries will cooperate with Nigeria because now it is a free trade, but there is documentation.”

He added that he hoped that other nations would cooperate with Nigeria, as illegal trading of the country’s mineral resources would not be allowed.

Adegbite said, “We hope that other countries will cooperate with Nigeria. I will not allow such illegal activity to go on within those countries.”

About Author

Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 5, 20180115

UK Authorities Reject Nigerian Vegetables over Compliance Failure

A large consignment of vegetables and other edibles exported from Nigeria to the United Kingdom, were at the weekend returned due to failure to meet up with international procedures. This is coming ex
Read More
Check Out Latest Jobs In Nigeria For Today February 23rd, 2021 [ MAIN ]JOBS
January 19, 2015085

OIL & GAS JOBS | Commercial Manager at Jagal Group

Jagal Group is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with operations in the Oil & Gas, Construction and Manufacturing industries. The company has been growing successfully over the past 40 years, and ha
Read More
Lassa Fever Outbreak MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTER
April 2, 20200111

Lassa Fever Kills Medical Doctor in Edo State

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has confirmed the death of one of its members from Lassa fever. President of the Association, Aliyu Sokomba said the medical doctor who worked in Benue sta
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.