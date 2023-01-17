An official announcement states that Gowdiw Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), returned to work at the apex bank’s Abuja headquarters on Monday after taking his yearly break overseas.

Since December 2022, Emefiele has left the nation due to allegations made by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN’s Director of Corporate Communications, said in a statement that Emefiele returned to his duties with renewed vigor in front of the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“The governor resumed with renewed vigour to perform his duty ahead of the first MPC meeting to perform his duty ahead of the forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.

“He remains committed to performing the task before him, in line with his oath of office and the policy direction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“While thanking the public for keeping faith with the CBN, we urge Nigerians to continue to support policies of the CBN aimed at ensuring a stable financial system and the Nigerian economy in general, ‘” he said.