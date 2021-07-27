fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SOCIETY

God Has Turned Against You, Tunde Bakare Tells Buhari

July 27, 2021067
God Has Turned Against You, Tunde Bakare Tells Buhari

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has declared that God has turned against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare declared war on his former principal in the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, which they lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan. The cleric dared Buhari to come after him as he has done for other dissenting voices in the country.

“Sovereignty is not in your hand anymore, you are the commander-in-chief of nothing, except the people put you there. The highest office in the land is the office of the citizen. Nigerians are going to rise and demand for their rights,” he said on Sunday.

“And I dare you to try to stretch your hand against me like you have done to others, then you will know whether God sent me or I’m just empty and just making noise.

“Nigeria for Nigeria; the time to save this country has come; the government can’t save us, the military can’t safe us, Nigerians must rise and demand for what is rightly theirs.

READ ALSO: Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

“Get out of my way, get out of my way, this is the final warning. I loved you, I served you, I respected you, I did everything to make it work for you but you turned against me and God has turned against you, get out of my way”

Bakare disclosed that he told Buhari before 2014 that he would emerge as Nigeria’s president and revealed to him exactly how it would take place, but that same mouth he used to tell him has become “a smelly mouth”.

He noted that the Nigerians for Nigeria movement commences now, and he knows exactly how things would happen in the days ahead.

Bakare noted that he has no interest in dialoguing with the Buhari any more, adding that “I’m not holding dialogue with anyone anymore… because, it is war”.

Bakare said he would champion a Nigerians for Nigeria movement to bring an end to the challenges of the country.

About Author

God Has Turned Against You, Tunde Bakare Tells Buhari
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 9, 20140121

World Bank Approves $140m For Community Development In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The World Bank has approved $140 million additional support for community development in Nigeria. A total of 26 states are to benefit from the second phase
Read More
January 15, 2014096

Five Injured In Warri Explosions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, five people were injured in an explosion which occurred in a house in Warri, Delta State. Three children, including a four-year-old girl, were am
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETYVIDEOS
October 11, 20190216

Emir Sanusi Weeps over Nigeria’s Alarming Rate of Inequality

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, shed tears on Thursday as he decries the alarming rate of inequalities in the country. According to him, the inequali
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.