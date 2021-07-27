God Has Turned Against You, Tunde Bakare Tells Buhari

July 27, 2021 67

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has declared that God has turned against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bakare declared war on his former principal in the 2011 presidential election under the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, which they lost to former President Goodluck Jonathan. The cleric dared Buhari to come after him as he has done for other dissenting voices in the country.

“Sovereignty is not in your hand anymore, you are the commander-in-chief of nothing, except the people put you there. The highest office in the land is the office of the citizen. Nigerians are going to rise and demand for their rights,” he said on Sunday.

“And I dare you to try to stretch your hand against me like you have done to others, then you will know whether God sent me or I’m just empty and just making noise.

“Nigeria for Nigeria; the time to save this country has come; the government can’t save us, the military can’t safe us, Nigerians must rise and demand for what is rightly theirs.

“Get out of my way, get out of my way, this is the final warning. I loved you, I served you, I respected you, I did everything to make it work for you but you turned against me and God has turned against you, get out of my way”

Bakare disclosed that he told Buhari before 2014 that he would emerge as Nigeria’s president and revealed to him exactly how it would take place, but that same mouth he used to tell him has become “a smelly mouth”.

He noted that the Nigerians for Nigeria movement commences now, and he knows exactly how things would happen in the days ahead.

Bakare noted that he has no interest in dialoguing with the Buhari any more, adding that “I’m not holding dialogue with anyone anymore… because, it is war”.

Bakare said he would champion a Nigerians for Nigeria movement to bring an end to the challenges of the country.