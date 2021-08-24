Gloria Odutola Emerges Winner Of The 2021 Teachers Naija Reality Show, Receives N37m Worth Of Prizes

August 24, 2021 80

Gloria Ekene Odutola emerged winner of the second edition of Teachers Naija, a Nigerian reality TV show.

She was confirmed the winner during the season finale on Sunday.

Among the rewards for her victory are N2 million, a two-bedroom apartment valued at N35 million, a postgraduate diploma scholarship from the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK (CIEPUK), and an African Union membership certificate.

Also, she emerged winner of tourism ambassadorship by Nantap, CIEPUK membership certificate, and an all-expense-paid trip to an exotic location in Nigeria — the choice of a Nigerian location is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first runner-up, Faremi Mary Oluwabukola, will receive N1.5 million, PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK alongside their automatic membership, African Union certificate, trip to an exotic location in Nigeria, and tourism ambassadorship.

While the second runner-up, Oyin-Adejobi Morayo Roseline. She will be compensated with N1 million cash prize, a PGDE scholarship by CIEPUK, a membership with CIEPUK, an African Union certificate, N30,000 cash prize for being the best in CIEPUK online test.

Also, she will receive a tourism ambassadorship, an all-expense-paid trip to an exotic location, tourism tour to Jos, and will be granted membership of the CIEPUK.

The three-week-long reality show, was hosted by Anub Media Limited, it commenced on August 3, and ended on August 22.

It was televised on DStv Channel 195 and GoTV Channel 97 from 8 pm to 9 pm daily.