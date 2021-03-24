fbpx
Global Recorded Music Business Increase By 7.4% In 2020, See Top Songs

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSINTERNATIONAL

Global Recorded Music Business Increase By 7.4% In 2020, See Top Songs

March 24, 2021098
Global Recorded Music Business Increase By 7.4% In 2020, See Top Songs

Music streaming platforms; global recorded music business grew by 7.4 percent last year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) revealed on Tuesday, as streaming continued to drive a fast-paced recovery from the doldrums of piracy era.

The return of vinyl continued unabated with sales up 23.5 percent on the year before, while CDs continued their steady decline, down 11.9 percent, according to the annual report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

But it is streaming — up 19.9 percent — that has propelled the industry back to growth in the last decade, with overall revenues now at $21.6 billion, close to their level at the turn of the century before the internet began to devastate incomes.

Streaming platforms, led by Spotify, Apple and Deezer, now account for 62.1 percent of global music revenues, the report said, with some 443 million paying subscribers.

South Korean phenomenon BTS topped the overall best-sellers list, followed closely by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish.

READ ALSO: MTN Delivers 300,000 Doses Of Vaccines To Nigeria

Two songs broke through the two billion stream mark: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (2.72bn) and Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” (2.34bn), while BTS dominated the album charts in both streaming and physical formats with “Map of the Soul: 7”.

IFPI said a major trend was the growth of global connections, despite pandemic-related travel restrictions.

“K-Pop continues to make great strides, of course, but I would argue the most exciting development this year has been how African music and African artists have been embraced by fans worldwide,” said Simon Robson of Warner Music in the report.

The African region was included for the first time, with growth of 8.4 percent, led by artists such as Burna Boy from Nigeria who picked up a Grammy for best global music album this month.

“What’s incredibly exciting is we now see artists from anywhere in the world have the ability to break into any other market in the world,” Dennis Kooker of Sony Music told a press conference for the report.

“There are no barriers to entry, no barriers to consumers who want to engage with an artist. It’s as exciting now creatively as I’ve ever seen.”

Global Recorded Music Business Increase By 7.4% In 2020, See Top Songs

– ‘Misconception’ –

For all the good news, there have been mounting protests over the streaming economy, with many artists saying it benefits only the biggest stars and leaves little for mid-size and niche musicians.

Frances Moore, IFPI’s chief executive, dismissed claims that there were problems with the industry.

“The research that we did shows that artists’ revenues are higher than the revenues coming back to the industry after costs, etc. So from that point of view, there’s a misconception that artists are not doing well,” she told reporters.

She said the misconception was likely due to level of competition in a world where seven million artists are featured on Spotify, uploading 60,000 tracks per day.

“The role of the record company… is about being a partner of the artist,” added Konrad von Lohneysen, of German label Embassy of Music.

“We’re very confident our role will remain as it is and that artist will realise what they have with a label… in letting them do what they want to do — make art.”

Growth in all the world’s regions

Recorded music revenues grew in every region around the world in 2020, including:

Latin America maintained its position as the fastest-growing region globally (15.9%) as streaming revenues grew by 30.2% and accounted for 84.1% of the region’s total revenues.
Asia grew 9.5% and digital revenues surpassed a 50% share of the region’s total revenues, for the first time. Excluding Japan (which saw a decline of 2.1% in revenue), Asia would have been the fastest-growing region, with exceptional growth of 29.9%
Featured as a region in the report for the first time, recorded music revenues in the Africa & Middle East region increased by 8.4%, driven primarily by the Middle East & North Africa region (37.8%). Streaming dominated, with revenues up 36.4%.
Revenues in Europe, the second-largest recorded music region in the world, grew by 3.5% as strong streaming growth of 20.7% offset declines in all other consumption formats.
The US & Canada region grew 7.4% in 2020. The USmarket grew by 7.3% and Canadian recorded music revenues grew by 8.1%.

Related tags :

About Author

Global Recorded Music Business Increase By 7.4% In 2020, See Top Songs
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 23, 2014055

Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Confirms Divorce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After several denials by Juliet Ibrahim and former husband, the actress finally confirms her break up with hubby. In a statement released by her publicist B
Read More
September 1, 2014045

Entry Opens For Third Edition Of AfricaMagic Viewers’ Choice Awards Begins

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa Magic, in association with Multichoice and proud sponsors, Amstel Malta, has announced entry for the 2015 edition of the AfricaMagic Viewers’ Choice
Read More
Kanye West ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
November 18, 20190157

Kanye West Talks about his Spiritual Journey at Joel Osteen’s Church

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Jesus Is King rapper, 42, stopped by pastor Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, where he spoke a little about his spiritual jour
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.