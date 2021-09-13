fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Global Insurance To See 10% Increase – Report

September 13, 20210120
Global Insurance To See 10% Increase - Report

A Zurich-based reinsurance and insurance company, Swiss Re, has projected a 10 percent growth in global insurance, according to a report by the firm.

It said that the drivers of this projected growth are increased exposures, risk awareness and evolving needs of clients.

The report cited the need for insurance firms to step up their offerings and close the “protection gap”, as the need for protection increases.

It said, “These developments as have been observed come in the form of insurers being more sensitive to claims and people’ s frequent exposures to emerging risks that could cause devastating losses.”

READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Nigeria Suffers 27% Cooking Gas Supply Shortfall in August

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), reinsurance, Moses Ojeisekhoba, said, “There is a clear recognition that claims’ frequency and severity is rising as demonstrated by recent natural catastrophes or cyber incidents,” said Swiss Re’s CEO of reinsurance, Moses Ojeisekhoba.

“This means the need for protection is growing, and the industry has important work to do in offering insurance and closing the protection gap. Swiss Re’s extensive risk knowledge and very strong capital position allow us to support our clients in their growth ambitions.

“Climate change poses the biggest long-term threat to the global economy. The world economy is set to lose up to 18 per cent of gross domestic product from climate change by 2050 if no mitigating actions are taken.

“While climate change is a real threat, it also poses the largest growth opportunity to the industry, as major investments will be necessary. To achieve the 2030 agenda for global sustainable development, investments in the order of $6.9 trillion a year will be required.”

About Author

Global Insurance To See 10% Increase – Report
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

German Killer Nurse INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 7, 20190244

German Killer Nurse Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 85 Murders

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Serial killer, Niels Hoegel, was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment after a German court found him guilty of murder of 85 patients while working as
Read More
May 15, 20156142

FG Accuses Oil Marketers of Blackmail Over Payment Of Foreign Exchange…

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications that intense fuel scarcity witnessed across the may linger were confirmed on Thursday, May 14, when the federal government failed to agree with
Read More
NGO NEWS
April 5, 20180213

NGO Donates Skechers Shoes to Schools

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Third Estate, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated all seasons Skechers shoes to selected schools in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.