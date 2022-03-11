Global Citizen Introduces Programme For Nigerians, Other Africans

March 11, 2022 154

United States-based international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has partnered with BeyGOOD to set up a paid fellowship programme for Nigerians, Kenyans and South Africans.

According the international organisation, the application for the 2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Programme powered by BeyGOOD is now open until April 29, 2022.

It said 15 young African change-makers: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, would be selected to join the coveted fellowship programme commencing in July 2022.

Through the programme, which is now in its fourth year, the 15 change-makers will each engage in a paid, year-long, full-time placement aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity, namely creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing.

The programme is expected to unearth African youth with remarkable potential.

The Global Citizen Fellowship, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative and US actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, aims to empower young Africans to become agents of change and provide them with tools they need to thrive – not just during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future professional environment.

The statement quoted Global Citizen member, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, saying, “With young people (under 25 years) making up 60 per cent of the population, Africa is reported to be the youngest continent in the world.

“Therefore, by investing in the development and empowerment of our youth, we are securing a bright future for our continent. These are the leaders of the 21st century and beyond.”

Executive Director, BeyGOOD, Ivy McGregor, was quoted, saying, “With all that is happening in our world right now, educating, empowering and employing our youth to use their voice and vocation to make a positive impact are essential to creating a lasting change.

“This year’s cohorts from South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya will be entering at such a critical time. Their impact will be pivotal to dynamic outcomes.”