Global Citizen Donates $2.4bn To Tackle Poverty

The organizers of the 2022 Global Citizen Festival said the campaign has resulted in over $2.4 billion to alleviate severe poverty on the continent.

The six-week campaign finished with a nine-hour event spanning two stages, beginning in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, hosted by Harith General Partners, and culminating in New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco, according to a statement from the organizers.

According to the statement, two million actions have been done by global citizens as part of Global Citizen’s objective to alleviate extreme poverty, which is more than double the previous record achieved by the worldwide advocacy organization.

The statement read in part, “Global Citizen is proud to announce the 2022 Global Citizen Festival campaign has culminated in over $2.4bn in commitments to end extreme poverty NOW. The six-week campaign concluded with a nine-hour festival across two stages, beginning in Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, presented by Harith General Partners, and ending in New York City’s Central Park, presented by Citi and Cisco.

“The 2022 campaign saw 2m actions taken by global citizens as part of Global Citizen’s mission to end extreme poverty now, more than doubling the record previously set by the international advocacy organisation”

According to the statement, the governments of Ghana and South Africa, have deployed $1bn to fund projects for economic inclusion and financial participation across the continent.

The statement also quoted, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, “Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising to take action, more than any other point in history. 10 years ago, Global Citizen was just an idea – and 10 years from now we’ll see a generation of global citizens running for office, starting companies, and transforming communities.”

The media is pushing us to the extreme left or the extreme right, but the solutions lie in the centre. Ending extreme poverty is not a partisan issue, and those most in need cannot be treated like political pawns. Our job is to not let our leaders forget that. If you are lucky enough to live in a democracy, use your voice”

According to the Deputy Secretary-General of, the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, “Every problem that we face is a problem that we created. So, it’s a problem that we can solve together. A world of peace is not impossible, a world free of extreme hunger is not impossible, and reducing deepening inequalities is not impossible. It’s the world that we promised to ourselves through the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations and the Global Goals. But time is running out fast. We have a serious to-do list. It’s the 17 Global Goals and we need all your hands on deck”